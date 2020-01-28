Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,505,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

