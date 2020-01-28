Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

