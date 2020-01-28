Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 9,800 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

