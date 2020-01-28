Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Down 5.5%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.72, approximately 1,322,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,016,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.