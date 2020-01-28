Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $432.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $434.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

