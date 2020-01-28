Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.55 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.91.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.88. 220,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $434.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

