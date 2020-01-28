Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $48.16 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,486,000 after acquiring an additional 483,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $40,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,514 shares of company stock worth $71,953,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.63. 1,218,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

