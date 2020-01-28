Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $23.82 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,823,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.10. The stock had a trading volume of 137,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,522. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

