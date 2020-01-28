Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

