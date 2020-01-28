Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0184

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,449,263 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, CoinExchange, Poloniex, IDEX, DDEX, GOPAX, DEx.top, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Hotbit, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinbe, Tidex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

