Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC and Binance. Loopring has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and $1.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, IDAX, Tokenomy, OKEx, DragonEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinExchange and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

