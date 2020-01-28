Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $236.74 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

