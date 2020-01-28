Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Trading Down 0.8%

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$6.00 ($4.26) and last traded at A$6.15 ($4.36), approximately 28,663 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.20 ($4.40).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$5.66 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

In related news, insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

