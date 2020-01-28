Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $24.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.