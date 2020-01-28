MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.65 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 1,199,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,422. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

