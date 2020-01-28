Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.99. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 59,270 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

