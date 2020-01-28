Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.64

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.64 and traded as high as $26.57. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 3,587,087 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1694008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,293. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$373,380.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,751.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

