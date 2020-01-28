Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.37. Marin Software shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 8,485 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marin Software stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Marin Software worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

