Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.11. 14,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,437. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.