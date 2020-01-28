Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.