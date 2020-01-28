Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Cut by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.14. 454,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

