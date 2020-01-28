MarteXcoin (MXT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $29,712.00 and $15.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006909 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025791 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,890,610 coins. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

