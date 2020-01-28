Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $25.87. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 3,180,996 shares.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after buying an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.