Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 104.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mattel by 550.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mattel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.70. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.