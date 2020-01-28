Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

