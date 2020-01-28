McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

LON MCS opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.10. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of $837.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.