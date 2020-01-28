McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

