McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $150.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

