Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Neil P. Farmer acquired 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $45,704.25. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 19.61% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDRR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.90. 19,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

