Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
In related news, Director Neil P. Farmer acquired 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $45,704.25. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MDRR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.90. 19,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%.
