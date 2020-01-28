Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $20.12, approximately 10,255,766 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 3,177,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 542,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

