Melon Reaches Market Cap of $7.36 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00065010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bitsane, Kraken and Liqui. Melon has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $109,141.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kraken, Liqui, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

