Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.17% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,165,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,660,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 492,747 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.