Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.83 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

PRAH opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

