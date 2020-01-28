Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 677 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.04.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

