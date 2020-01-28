Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 767 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

