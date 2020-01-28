Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 959 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

