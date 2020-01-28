Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 96,152 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,152 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.