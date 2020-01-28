Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0794 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MTR opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 74.10% and a net margin of 94.63%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

