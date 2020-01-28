MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0007 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $101,030.00 and $33,253.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.48 or 0.05575471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00033670 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

