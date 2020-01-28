MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MCBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.90.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

