Metronome Trading Up 11% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.68. Metronome has a market cap of $4.39 million and $369,639.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,674,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,150,372 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

