Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and traded as low as $14.02. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 1,214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Mexico Fund worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

