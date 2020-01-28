M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,672,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,142,000. ONEOK makes up 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 492,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

