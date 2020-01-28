M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 160,802 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 46,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

MTB stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.01. 11,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

