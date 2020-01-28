M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $187.62 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 621,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,621,000. Anthem accounts for about 1.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Anthem stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day moving average is $278.59. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.