M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $40.41 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,098,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.08. 913,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

