M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 791,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,253,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Republic Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,466. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.