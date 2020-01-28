M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

MLM stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,751. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.38 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

