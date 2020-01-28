M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.23. 202,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

