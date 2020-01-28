M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,086,516 Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,086,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,519,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.51% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

NYSE KOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

